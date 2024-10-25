Citigroup Upgrades Denny's (DENN)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Denny's (NasdaqCM:DENN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.94% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Denny's is $9.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.94% from its latest reported closing price of $6.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Denny's is 472MM, an increase of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny's. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.09%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 59,991K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,635K shares representing 16.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 63.87% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,789K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,077K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares , representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 89.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,013K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 83.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Denny`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

