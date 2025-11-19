Citigroup Upgrades Curbline Properties (CURB)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Curbline Properties is $26.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of $23.24 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curbline Properties. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURB is 0.16%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 129,883K shares. The put/call ratio of CURB is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,977K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 2.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,650K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 9.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,518K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 3,330K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 30.65% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,075K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 65.85% over the last quarter.

