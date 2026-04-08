Citigroup Upgrades Clean Harbors (CLH)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is $304.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $248.71 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of $302.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is 5,494MM, a decrease of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an decrease of 452 owner(s) or 44.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.24%, an increase of 31.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.49% to 51,676K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,183K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 86.69% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 2,782K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,376K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 60.24% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,886K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,378K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.