Citigroup Upgrades Church & Dwight (CHD)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is $99.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.82 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of $86.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,910MM, a decrease of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.20%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 248,873K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,568K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 14.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,915K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,784K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 20.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,990K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,834K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,795K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,348K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 55.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

