Citigroup Upgrades Celestica (CLS)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.23% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celestica is $192.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.79 to a high of $262.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.23% from its latest reported closing price of $344.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celestica is 8,045MM, a decrease of 28.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.45%, an increase of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 90,271K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 4,639K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares , representing a decrease of 48.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,214K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 85.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,393K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 32.50% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,102K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,044K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 31.55% over the last quarter.

