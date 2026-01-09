Citigroup Upgrades Cardinal Health (CAH)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is $218.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.63 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $201.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 227,441MM, a decrease of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.28%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 230,327K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,672K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,624K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,774K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,713K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,485K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,804K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 67.72% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,268K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 12.68% over the last quarter.

