Citigroup Upgrades Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Canadian Solar (NasdaqGS:CSIQ) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is $16.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.35 to a high of $31.90. The average price target represents an increase of 123.18% from its latest reported closing price of $7.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is 12,978MM, an increase of 116.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.18%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 32,169K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,524K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,001K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 94.39% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,746K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing an increase of 89.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 535.33% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,443K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,440K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Canadian Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

