Citigroup Upgrades Bilibili (BLBLF)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Bilibili (OTCPK:BLBLF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.82% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili is $29.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.08 to a high of $39.15. The average price target represents an increase of 104.82% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili is 32,451MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 99.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBLF is 3.59%, an increase of 1,390.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.26% to 1,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 1,916K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 9.71% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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