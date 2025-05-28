Citigroup Upgrades Banco Bradesco S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BBD)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Banco Bradesco S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BBD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $2.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.96 to a high of $3.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of $2.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 145,892MM, an increase of 74.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD is 0.29%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 1,248,700K shares. The put/call ratio of BBD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 126,724K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,840K shares , representing an increase of 34.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 83.23% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 103,749K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,202K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 80.80% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 74,416K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,884K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 69,683K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,810K shares , representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 79.08% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 63,063K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,827K shares , representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 46.87% over the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is the third largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the third largest in Latin America, and the seventy-ninth largest bank in the world.

