Citigroup Upgrades Ball (BALL)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Ball (NYSE:BALL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.73% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ball is $61.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.73% from its latest reported closing price of $53.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,441MM, an increase of 29.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.15%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 281,605K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,887K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,236K shares , representing an increase of 42.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 48.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,933K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 8,470K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,836K shares , representing a decrease of 39.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 35.54% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 8,019K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,455K shares , representing a decrease of 30.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 22.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,874K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.