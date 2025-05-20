Citigroup Upgrades Air Lease (AL)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air Lease is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of $57.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease is 3,540MM, an increase of 26.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.31%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 145,896K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,682K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,454K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,384K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,025K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 89.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,070K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 91.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,563K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.