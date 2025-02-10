Citigroup Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Citigroup Inc. (C), headquartered in New York, is a diversified financial service holding company that provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. With a market cap of $154.6 billion, the company’s services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services.

Shares of this leading global bank have outperformed the broader market over the past year. C has gained 49.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.6%. In 2025, C stock is up 16.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 2.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, C’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 37.8% over the past year. Moreover, C’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.8% returns over the same time frame.

Citigroup's recent success is due to strategic investments in automation and cloud technology, leading to about 5% increase in active digital users. The company is also rolling out artificial intelligence tools for employees in multiple countries. Additionally, Citigroup is focusing on high-returning businesses like investment banking and wealth management, selling off assets to free up capital for further modernization. The company continues to experience growth in non-interest revenues, particularly in the investment banking sector. Overall, Citigroup's efforts to accelerate its digital strategy and streamline its operations are expected to drive future growth and efficiency.

On Jan. 15, C shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.34 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.25. The company’s revenue was $19.58 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $19.55 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect C’s EPS to grow 26.6% to $7.53 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering C stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 30, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) analyst Brian Foran maintained a “Buy” rating on C with a price target of $77.

The mean price target of $90.47 represents a 10.7% premium to C’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $116 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 41.9%.

