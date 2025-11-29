Citigroup Reiterates Intertek Group plc - Depositary Receipt (IKTSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Intertek Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IKTSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intertek Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $78.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.58 to a high of $95.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.36% from its latest reported closing price of $61.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intertek Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,543MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intertek Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKTSY is 0.41%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 6K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 44.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKTSY by 36.70% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKTSY by 3.42% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKTSY by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 86.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKTSY by 579.80% over the last quarter.

