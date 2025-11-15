Citigroup Reiterates 3i Group (TGOPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of 3i Group (OTCPK:TGOPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.87% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for 3i Group is $62.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.80 to a high of $72.77. The average price target represents an increase of 65.87% from its latest reported closing price of $37.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 3i Group is 3,063MM, a decrease of 53.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPF is 0.68%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 217,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,671K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,956K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,648K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,192K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 11,601K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,795K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 0.90% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,580K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 191.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,493K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,168K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 10.50% over the last quarter.

