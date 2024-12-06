Citigroup Reduces Stake in Cettire Ltd

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Australia and its affiliates have ceased being substantial holders of Cettire Ltd as of December 4, 2024. Changes in relevant interests arose due to securities lending agreements, leading to a decrease in held shares by various Citigroup entities. Investors might find these shifts in shareholder dynamics noteworthy as they could impact Cettire’s stock performance.

