News & Insights

Stocks

Citigroup Reduces Stake in Cettire Ltd

December 06, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia and its affiliates have ceased being substantial holders of Cettire Ltd as of December 4, 2024. Changes in relevant interests arose due to securities lending agreements, leading to a decrease in held shares by various Citigroup entities. Investors might find these shifts in shareholder dynamics noteworthy as they could impact Cettire’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.