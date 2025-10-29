Citigroup Maintains Xylem (XYL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xylem is $162.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.50 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of $153.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 6,102MM, a decrease of 31.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.30%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 244,635K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,824K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,908K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,749K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,141K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,715K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,500K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 17.51% over the last quarter.

