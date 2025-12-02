Citigroup Maintains Western Digital (WDC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Western Digital (NasdaqGS:WDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is $179.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of $163.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 20,461MM, an increase of 102.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 198 owner(s) or 13.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.26%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 387,168K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,361K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,878K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 60.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,020K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,309K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 80.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 44.15% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 10,387K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 44.09% over the last quarter.

