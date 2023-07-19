Citigroup Maintains Visteon (VC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is 173.79. The forecasts range from a low of 128.27 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of 155.16.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,034MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.31%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 35,754K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,681K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares, representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,425K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,048K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares, representing a decrease of 41.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 74.14% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 975K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 35.92% over the last quarter.

FIFTHDELTA holds 889K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

Additional reading:

