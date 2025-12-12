Citigroup Maintains Transocean (RIG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Transocean is $4.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of $4.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is 3,781MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.17%, an increase of 36.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.51% to 857,720K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pilgrim Global Advisors holds 31,759K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,601K shares , representing an increase of 44.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 99.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 26,457K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,450K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 27.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,807K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Dalal Street holds 24,442K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21,951K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,910K shares , representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 99.94% over the last quarter.

