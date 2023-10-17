Citigroup Maintains TaskUs Inc (TASK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.96% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for TaskUs Inc is 15.13. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 70.96% from its latest reported closing price of 8.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs Inc is 1,033MM, an increase of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs Inc. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.09%, a decrease of 35.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.17% to 25,714K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,378K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing a decrease of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 35.02% over the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 2,087K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,590K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares, representing a decrease of 155.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 70.41% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 1,482K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 25.63% over the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.