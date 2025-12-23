Citigroup Maintains Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 213.83% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $335.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $214.55 to a high of $483.84. The average price target represents an increase of 213.83% from its latest reported closing price of $106.98 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRF is 0.55%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 4,439K shares. The put/call ratio of STRF is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 1,346K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 685K shares.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRF by 181.25% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 291K shares. No change in the last quarter.

