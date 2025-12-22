Stocks
Citigroup Maintains Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRD) Buy Recommendation

December 22, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.69% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $241.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.37 to a high of $348.12. The average price target represents an increase of 209.69% from its latest reported closing price of $78.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -16.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 84.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRD is 0.36%, an increase of 69.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.84% to 3,372K shares. STRD / Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of STRD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,667K shares.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 129K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 111K shares.

SPHIX - Fidelity High Income Fund holds 69K shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 62K shares.

