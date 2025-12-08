Citigroup Maintains Snowflake (SNOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is $286.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of $228.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 5,590MM, an increase of 27.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71, a decrease of 1.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.43%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 294,074K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,223K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,429K shares , representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 17.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,660K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,378K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 9,084K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,001K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 5,161K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,352K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 31.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,156K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 39.74% over the last quarter.

