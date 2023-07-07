Citigroup Maintains SFL (SFL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of SFL (NYSE:SFL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SFL is 12.57. The forecasts range from a low of 9.39 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.02% from its latest reported closing price of 9.38.

The projected annual revenue for SFL is 704MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in SFL. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.06%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 49,823K shares. The put/call ratio of SFL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,926K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 50.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 76.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,474K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,333K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,722K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,622K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 65.96% over the last quarter.

SFL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.

