Citigroup Maintains PepsiCo (PEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of PepsiCo (NasdaqGS:PEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for PepsiCo is $160.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of $150.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PepsiCo is 94,388MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEP is 0.44%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 1,146,971K shares. The put/call ratio of PEP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,076K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,339K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 20.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,918K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,257K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 47.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,628K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,950K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 28,289K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 25.68% over the last quarter.

