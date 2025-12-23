Citigroup Maintains Paycom Software (PAYC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.63% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is $213.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.63% from its latest reported closing price of $159.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 2,375MM, an increase of 18.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.19%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 56,984K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 2,636K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,905K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,709K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,615K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 0.75% over the last quarter.

