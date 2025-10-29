Citigroup Maintains A. O. Smith (AOS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.96% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for A. O. Smith is $81.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from its latest reported closing price of $66.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for A. O. Smith is 3,860MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in A. O. Smith. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.16%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 124,850K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,763K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,011K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,692K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,722K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,511K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,299K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 10.38% over the last quarter.

