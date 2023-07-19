Citigroup Maintains Manitowoc (MTW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manitowoc is 18.25. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of 19.60.

The projected annual revenue for Manitowoc is 1,946MM, a decrease of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTW is 0.13%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 32,899K shares. The put/call ratio of MTW is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Front Street Capital Management holds 2,557K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 64.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,179K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 64.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TARKX - Tarkio Fund holds 1,051K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,031K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Manitowoc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

