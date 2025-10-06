Citigroup Maintains Linde (LIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Linde (NasdaqGS:LIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Linde is $522.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $384.81 to a high of $604.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from its latest reported closing price of $466.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Linde is 36,855MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.63%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 457,059K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,134K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 8.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,361K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,261K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,059K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,794K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 9,712K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,739K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 15.32% over the last quarter.

