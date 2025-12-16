Citigroup Maintains Lear (LEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Lear (NYSE:LEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.39% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lear is $120.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from its latest reported closing price of $116.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is 25,543MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.21%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 64,438K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,497K shares representing 14.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,975K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,825K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,796K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,742K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 0.92% over the last quarter.

