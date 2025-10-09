Citigroup Maintains Johnson Controls International (JCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is $115.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of $108.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is 30,420MM, an increase of 29.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.35%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 741,605K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 66,923K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,818K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 22.83% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,603K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,314K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 23,224K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 79.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,153K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,841K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 19.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,678K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,342K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 19.28% over the last quarter.

