Citigroup Maintains Intel (INTC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.06% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is 32.29. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.06% from its latest reported closing price of 34.37.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 62,219MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.46%, an increase of 29.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 2,804,249K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,078K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,457K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,533K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82,729K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,314K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,089K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 69,103K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,572K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Intel Background Information

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

