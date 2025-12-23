Citigroup Maintains Intapp (INTA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Intapp (NasdaqGS:INTA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.95% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intapp is $58.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from its latest reported closing price of $47.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intapp is 493MM, a decrease of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intapp. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTA is 0.21%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 89,035K shares. The put/call ratio of INTA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 17,147K shares representing 20.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,892K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,881K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 17.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,548K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,892K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing an increase of 58.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 73.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.