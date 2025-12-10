Citigroup Maintains Exxon Mobil (XOM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.84% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $132.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from its latest reported closing price of $118.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is 298,875MM, a decrease of 8.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.80%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 3,143,645K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,573K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,114K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,337K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 96,154K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 75,038K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,710K shares , representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 74,315K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 4.49% over the last quarter.

