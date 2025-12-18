Citigroup Maintains Ecovyst (ECVT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is $11.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from its latest reported closing price of $9.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is 884MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.22%, an increase of 22.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 151,643K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,400K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares , representing an increase of 54.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 75.65% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,852K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,219K shares , representing a decrease of 26.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 5,475K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

Mangrove Partners holds 5,474K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,507K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.