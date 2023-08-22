Citigroup Maintains CI&T Inc (CINT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CI&T Inc is 8.81. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 84.75% from its latest reported closing price of 4.77.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T Inc is 2,890MM, an increase of 22.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T Inc. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.15%, a decrease of 28.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 14,893K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,492K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 40.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,490K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing a decrease of 87.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 41.98% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,430K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 0.67% over the last quarter.

ALMAX - Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds 944K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 44.34% over the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

