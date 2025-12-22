Citigroup Maintains Bumble (BMBL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bumble (NasdaqGS:BMBL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bumble is $4.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.72. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble is 1,417MM, an increase of 41.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.11%, an increase of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 116,449K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 20,821K shares representing 18.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,116K shares , representing a decrease of 44.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,499K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 11.51% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,762K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 70.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,584K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 55.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 106.33% over the last quarter.

