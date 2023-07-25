Citigroup Maintains Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloomin Brands is 29.81. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of 27.52.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomin Brands is 4,775MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin Brands. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.22%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 114,144K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,404K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,789K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,428K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,285K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 81.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 608.50% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,993K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 37.57% over the last quarter.

Bloomin Brands Background Information

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

