Citigroup Maintains Altria Group (MO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is $50.62. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $45.44.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is $21,696MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.20.

Altria Group Declares $0.94 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $45.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.23%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 10.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Successful Portfolios holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

GCHDX - Gotham Hedged Core Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Dearborn Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 539K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.37%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,237,616K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

