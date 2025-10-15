Citigroup Maintains Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.79% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is $148.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.99 to a high of $182.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.79% from its latest reported closing price of $178.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines is 6,067MM, a decrease of 37.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.70%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 383,908K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 19,375K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,025K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,303K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,755K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 8.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 16,227K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,797K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 46.86% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 15,423K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,931K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,304K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,365K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 5.76% over the last quarter.

