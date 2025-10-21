Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Strategy (MSTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Strategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.05% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy is $562.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $740.25. The average price target represents an increase of 86.05% from its latest reported closing price of $302.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Strategy is 561MM, an increase of 21.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.64%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.39% to 158,680K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,631K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,680K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 22.41% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,338K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,212K shares , representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 79.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,161K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,602K shares , representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Clear Street holds 5,972K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,236K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 26.39% over the last quarter.

