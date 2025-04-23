Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Sonic Automotive (SAH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.35% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $81.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.35% from its latest reported closing price of $59.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is 16,046MM, an increase of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.10%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 20,043K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 948K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 889K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 759K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 0.57% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 622K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 600K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 91.00% over the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.