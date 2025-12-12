Citigroup Initiates Coverage of RTX (RTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of RTX (NYSE:RTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for RTX is $191.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $178.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RTX is 81,482MM, a decrease of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.54%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 1,333,361K shares. The put/call ratio of RTX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 76,198K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,900K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,963K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,089K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,099K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,754K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 5.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,921K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,015K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.