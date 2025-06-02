Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Prairie Operating (PROP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Prairie Operating (NasdaqCM:PROP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 265.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prairie Operating is $13.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.84. The average price target represents an increase of 265.57% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prairie Operating is 279MM, an increase of 1,197.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prairie Operating. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 34.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROP is 0.02%, an increase of 918.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 238.86% to 6,130K shares. The put/call ratio of PROP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 918K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 687K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 76.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 239.68% over the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management holds 550K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

NORTHERN LIGHTS FUND TRUST II - Hodges Fund Retail Class holds 500K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

