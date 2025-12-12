Citigroup Initiates Coverage of General Dynamics (GD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is $387.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of $337.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 46,261MM, a decrease of 10.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,881 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GD is 0.37%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 268,642K shares. The put/call ratio of GD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 27,307K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,034K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 13,959K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,418K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,545K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 13.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,334K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,151K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.