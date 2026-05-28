Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Flowco Holdings (FLOC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flowco Holdings is $31.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $25.53 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Flowco Holdings is 878MM, an increase of 13.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowco Holdings. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 22.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLOC is 0.05%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.52% to 37,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WD Thunder CV Ultimate GP holds 4,383K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,487K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,750K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 50.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 53.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,709K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 89.89% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,403K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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