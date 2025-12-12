Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ducommun (DCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is $110.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from its latest reported closing price of $94.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is 796MM, a decrease of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.29%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 16,498K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing a decrease of 29.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 550K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 0.36% over the last quarter.

RDST Capital holds 501K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 469K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 56.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 455K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 46.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 53.48% over the last quarter.

