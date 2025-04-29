Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Diversified Energy (DEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diversified Energy is $27.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.96 to a high of $42.42. The average price target represents an increase of 116.62% from its latest reported closing price of $12.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Energy is 1,065MM, an increase of 40.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.06%, an increase of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 24,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 2,751K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 64.48% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 1,754K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 98.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,249K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 45.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,097K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 46.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 63.17% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 931K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 44.58% over the last quarter.

