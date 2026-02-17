Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.02% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Therapeutics is $32.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 184.02% from its latest reported closing price of $11.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Therapeutics is 153MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 14.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.11%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 68,127K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 8,964K shares representing 15.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares , representing an increase of 35.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 169.84% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,751K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,114K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares , representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 102.56% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,927K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 31.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 49.71% over the last quarter.

