Citigroup Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.71% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $105.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 59.71% from its latest reported closing price of $66.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 586MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 33.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.40%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 213,444K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 13,261K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,179K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,000K shares , representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 56.21% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 11,842K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,394K shares , representing a decrease of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,365K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,081K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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